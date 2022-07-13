FIRST LOOK: Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards in ‘Start Up’ PH adaptation 

Are you excited for 'Start Up' PH?

MANILA, Philippines – GMA Drama released a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Start Up, giving fans a first look at the highly-anticipated remake starring Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards.

“Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo in their element as they give life to their [Start Up] characters with the guidance of [director] Jerry Sineneng,” the post read. In the photos, the lead stars are seen talking with director Jerry as they prepare for a scene.

Another post also shows Alden as his character Tristan.

Start Up marks the first time for Bea and Alden to team up for a project, and is Bea’s first project as a GMA artist.

GMA first announced the remake in March 2022, with filming starting in April. Also joining Bea and Alden are Yasmien Kurdi, Jeric Gonzales, Gina Alajar, Kim Domingo, Royce Cabrera, and Boy 2 Quizon.

Start-Up, which was originally headlined by South Korean stars Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, and Kang Han-na, revolves around a group of young entrepreneurs in the world of start-up companies.

It tells the story of an ambitious young woman who dreams of becoming the next Steve Jobs. She finds herself caught between two men: the shy founder of a tech start-up, and an acerbic team leader at another start-up company.

GMA has yet to announce a target release date for the adaptation. – Rappler.com