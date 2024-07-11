Series
LOOK: Meet the ‘Drag Race Philippines’ season 3 queens

SEASON THREE. 'Drag Race Philippines' introduced the queens competing for their new season.

Drag Race Philippines' Twitter

The third season of the hit drag reality competition will premiere on August 7

MANILA, Philippines – Racers, start your engines! The queens competing for Drag Race Philippines‘ upcoming third season have been revealed.

“Prepare to be fed,” the show captioned its two-minute teaser released on Thursday, July 11. 

Drag Race Philippines also released the solo posters for each of the 11 queens donned in black-and-white ensembles. Take a look at their individual photos HERE: (All photos from Drag Race Philippines’ Facebook)

Angel
‘Drag Race Philippines 3’ queen
John Fedallaga
‘Drag Race Philippines 3’ queen
J. Quinn
‘Drag Race Philippines 3’ queen
Khianna
‘Drag Race Philippines 3’ queen
Maxie
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Myx Chanel
‘Drag Race Philippines 3’ queen
Popstar Bench
‘Drag Race Philippines 3’ queen
Tita Baby
‘Drag Race Philippines 3’ queen
Versex
‘Drag Race Philippines 3’ queen
Zymba Ding
‘Drag Race Philippines 3’ queen

Drag Race Philippines season 3 will premiere on HBO Go on August 7, with Paolo Ballesteros returning to host. Details about this season’s judges have yet to be disclosed. 

Precious Paula Nicole was the winner for the first season, while Captivating Katkat won in the second season. 

RuPaul’s Drag Race, which first premiered in 2009, was created by RuPaul and World of Wonder. The franchise spans different countries, including Thailand, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. – Rappler.com 

