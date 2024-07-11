LOOK: Meet the ‘Drag Race Philippines’ season 3 queens

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SEASON THREE. 'Drag Race Philippines' introduced the queens competing for their new season.

The third season of the hit drag reality competition will premiere on August 7

MANILA, Philippines – Racers, start your engines! The queens competing for Drag Race Philippines‘ upcoming third season have been revealed.

“Prepare to be fed,” the show captioned its two-minute teaser released on Thursday, July 11.

Drag Race Philippines also released the solo posters for each of the 11 queens donned in black-and-white ensembles. Take a look at their individual photos HERE: (All photos from Drag Race Philippines’ Facebook)

Angel

John Fedallaga

J. Quinn

Khianna

Maxie

Myx Chanel

Popstar Bench

Tita Baby

Versex

Zymba Ding

Drag Race Philippines season 3 will premiere on HBO Go on August 7, with Paolo Ballesteros returning to host. Details about this season’s judges have yet to be disclosed.

Precious Paula Nicole was the winner for the first season, while Captivating Katkat won in the second season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, which first premiered in 2009, was created by RuPaul and World of Wonder. The franchise spans different countries, including Thailand, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. – Rappler.com