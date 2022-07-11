LOOK: ‘Running Man Philippines’ starts filming in South Korea

What games do you want to see in 'Running Man Philippines?'

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, runners! Running Man Philippines, the Filipino adaptation of the hit South Korean variety show Running Man, has started filming.

“Ihanda ‘nyo na ang running shoes ‘nyo dahil nagsisimula na ang taping ng [Running Man Philippines] sa South Korea (Ready your running shoes because filming for Running Man Philippines has started in South Korea),” the show’s official account wrote, alongside photos of the cast members in different filming locations in South Korea.

Glaiza de Castro, Mikael Daez, Ruru Madrid, Lexi Gonzales, Kokoy De Santos, Angel Guardian, and Buboy Villar are the confirmed cast of the show.

An exclusive behind-the-scenes vlog also shows the Filipino staff and cast members being welcomed by the Korean TV network Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), the home of the original variety show.

Running Man is a show that features cast members competing in games and challenges, and receiving punishments and rewards. GMA has also teased fans about the games and tasks that the Filipino cast members will be playing, but provided no additional information, making fans anticipate whether the adaptation will also feature the show’s trademark name tag-ripping game.

Running Man premiered in July 2010. Ji Suk-jin, Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Jong-kook, Haha, and Song Ji-hyo are the only remaining cast members from the original 2010 line-up. Song Joong-ki, Gary, and Lee Kwang-soo have left the show. Jeon So-min and Yang Se-chan joined the regular cast in April 2017.

A target release date for Running Man Philippines has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com