[IN PHOTOS] What to expect at the ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ exhibit in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines – The long wait is over for anime fans because the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba exhibition has finally arrived in the Philippines.

Organized by PULP Spaces+, Muse Communication, ACO MEDIA, and Mediasphere Communication, the exhibit opened on Saturday, August 3, and will run until October 27 at Level 3 of Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City.

Visitors can expect an immersive experience, starting with the life-sized replicas of the well-loved characters, interactive displays featuring key moments, as well as hand-drawn studies, swords, and props from the hit series.

In a press release, organizers said the whole exhibit was meticulously created so that fans will be able to “relive their favorite moments and gain a deeper understanding of the characters and storylines.”

But visitors should be mindful of rules set by the organizers, as guests are prohibited from taking photos of certain displays, and/or touching them. Don’t let this dampen your mood, though, since there are many other activities for fans.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect:

FOR THE PHILIPPINES. The exhibition includes exclusive designs. Photo by Fore Esperanza/Rappler

CHARACTERS. ‘Demon Slayer’ characters are displayed on a wall. Photo by Fore Esperanza/Rappler

Upon entry, guests will be greeted by the mysterious vibe of Mount Fujikasane. This space is one of the exhibit’s Zone Highlights, where visitors are transported to the world of the famous series.

Aside from the area of Mount Fujikasane, there are also five other Zone Highlights that guests can explore:

Water Breathing Zone: Fans will get to see an art display that captures the flexibility of water. In the series, it’s a technique popularized by characters Tanjiro and Giyu.

Battle of Mount Natagumo Zone: Guests will be reminded of the battle with spider demons, where the Demon Slayers meet another of their kind, Murata.

Demon Slayer Headquarters Zone: Artworks for each character hang along an aisle.

Mugen Train Zone: Visitors can recreate scenes from the 2020 film in this area.

Butterfly Mansion Zone: Fans will get the chance to look at where the Demon Slayers spend time to heal. This area houses sisters Hashira Shinobu Kocho and Kanao Tsuyuri.

MOUNT FUJIKASANE. A glimpse of the Mount Fujikasane area. Photo by Fore Esperanza/Rappler

ARTWORKS. All fan-favorite characters have their own artworks. Photo by Fore Esperanza/Rappler

While the Zone Highlights are undeniably the main attraction at the exhibit, fans will also get to admire carefully crafted art replicating notable Demon Slayer sites all throughout the venue. There are also several districts that guests can do fun activities in.

The Hinokami Kagura District, for example, has a portal-like flame with a space for guests to go under. In the series, Hinokami Kagura is the Dance of the Fire God.

Meanwhile, the Infiltrating the Entertainment District has a wall full of toys and pictures that depict the happenings after the Demon Slayers’ mission on Mount Natagumo. The Battle in the Entertainment District has a mostly red-colored, wide area that guests can explore.

MUGEN TRAIN. A sneak peek at the Mugen Train Zone. Photo by Fore Esperanza/Rappler

ZONE HIGHLIGHTS. One of the displays in the Zone Highlights. Photo by Fore Esperanza/Rappler

In addition to the immersive experience within the exhibition halls, guests can also bring a piece of Demon Slayer home with them through a range of official merchandise. A shopping cart will be provided near the entrance so you can shop hassle-free.

MERCH FOR SALE. The merchandise storefront. Photo by Fore Esperanza/Rappler

OFFICIAL PRODUCTS. Some of the available merchandise. Photo by Fore Esperanza/Rappler

Here are some of the items you can get and their prices:

Random and Generic Collection Card – P350

Coasters – P350

Giyu Popsocket – P420

Phone Holder – P510

Collection Card – P550

Quote Keychain – P550

Metal Tassel Inosuke – P600

Diamond Coaster – P650

Demon Slayer Asakara – P750

Wall Scroll – P750

Acrylic Standee Inosuke – P850

PU Leather Card Holder – P850

Zenitsu Backpack – P850

Figurarts Zero Akaza – P850

Acrylic Stand – P950, P850

Storage Box – P950

Q Posket Nesuko – P950

Fabric Wall Scrolls – P950

Tumbler – P1,200

Tanjiro Travel Bag – P1,200

Nano Block – P1 400

Exhibition Badge Holder – P1,500

Tea Set – P2,100

Giyu Backpack – P2,800

If you get tired from all the exploring and shopping, you can also take a break at their food corner.

SNACKS. Food choices at the exhibit. Photo by Fore Esperanza/Rappler

Finish off your Demon Slayer adventure with a serving of Chicken Poppers, Yakisoba, Beef Yakiniku, Ebi Tendon, or Taiyaki (Cheese or Chocolate) for P350. You can pair it with Cucumber Lemonade Juice or Filipino Gulaman, Iced Tea, Bubblegum, and Tropical Slushees, priced at P200.

Tickets can be purchased through the PULP website, SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide, and TicketNet website and outlets nationwide. Adult tickets cost P880 while child tickets are P550. Children three years old and under get free admission but must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, the only survivors of a demon attack that killed their family. Tanjiro sets out to become a Demon Slayer to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister.

Demon Slayer became a global hit following its debut in 2019. Its sequel Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, which premiered in 2020, remains Japan’s highest-grossing film as of writing.

In July, it was announced that a trilogy of movies adapting the “Infinity Castle” arc from the hit manga is in the works. – with reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

