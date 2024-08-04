[IN PHOTOS] What to expect at the ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ exhibit in Quezon City

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The long wait is over for anime fans because the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba exhibition has finally arrived in the Philippines.
Organized by PULP Spaces+, Muse Communication, ACO MEDIA, and Mediasphere Communication, the exhibit opened on Saturday, August 3, and will run until October 27 at Level 3 of Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City.
Visitors can expect an immersive experience, starting with the life-sized replicas of the well-loved characters, interactive displays featuring key moments, as well as hand-drawn studies, swords, and props from the hit series.
In a press release, organizers said the whole exhibit was meticulously created so that fans will be able to “relive their favorite moments and gain a deeper understanding of the characters and storylines.”
But visitors should be mindful of rules set by the organizers, as guests are prohibited from taking photos of certain displays, and/or touching them. Don’t let this dampen your mood, though, since there are many other activities for fans.
Here’s a rundown of what you can expect:
Upon entry, guests will be greeted by the mysterious vibe of Mount Fujikasane. This space is one of the exhibit’s Zone Highlights, where visitors are transported to the world of the famous series.
Aside from the area of Mount Fujikasane, there are also five other Zone Highlights that guests can explore:
- Water Breathing Zone: Fans will get to see an art display that captures the flexibility of water. In the series, it’s a technique popularized by characters Tanjiro and Giyu.
- Battle of Mount Natagumo Zone: Guests will be reminded of the battle with spider demons, where the Demon Slayers meet another of their kind, Murata.
- Demon Slayer Headquarters Zone: Artworks for each character hang along an aisle.
- Mugen Train Zone: Visitors can recreate scenes from the 2020 film in this area.
- Butterfly Mansion Zone: Fans will get the chance to look at where the Demon Slayers spend time to heal. This area houses sisters Hashira Shinobu Kocho and Kanao Tsuyuri.
While the Zone Highlights are undeniably the main attraction at the exhibit, fans will also get to admire carefully crafted art replicating notable Demon Slayer sites all throughout the venue. There are also several districts that guests can do fun activities in.
The Hinokami Kagura District, for example, has a portal-like flame with a space for guests to go under. In the series, Hinokami Kagura is the Dance of the Fire God.
Meanwhile, the Infiltrating the Entertainment District has a wall full of toys and pictures that depict the happenings after the Demon Slayers’ mission on Mount Natagumo. The Battle in the Entertainment District has a mostly red-colored, wide area that guests can explore.
In addition to the immersive experience within the exhibition halls, guests can also bring a piece of Demon Slayer home with them through a range of official merchandise. A shopping cart will be provided near the entrance so you can shop hassle-free.
Here are some of the items you can get and their prices:
- Random and Generic Collection Card – P350
- Coasters – P350
- Giyu Popsocket – P420
- Phone Holder – P510
- Collection Card – P550
- Quote Keychain – P550
- Metal Tassel Inosuke – P600
- Diamond Coaster – P650
- Demon Slayer Asakara – P750
- Wall Scroll – P750
- Acrylic Standee Inosuke – P850
- PU Leather Card Holder – P850
- Zenitsu Backpack – P850
- Figurarts Zero Akaza – P850
- Acrylic Stand – P950, P850
- Storage Box – P950
- Q Posket Nesuko – P950
- Fabric Wall Scrolls – P950
- Tumbler – P1,200
- Tanjiro Travel Bag – P1,200
- Nano Block – P1 400
- Exhibition Badge Holder – P1,500
- Tea Set – P2,100
- Giyu Backpack – P2,800
If you get tired from all the exploring and shopping, you can also take a break at their food corner.
Finish off your Demon Slayer adventure with a serving of Chicken Poppers, Yakisoba, Beef Yakiniku, Ebi Tendon, or Taiyaki (Cheese or Chocolate) for P350. You can pair it with Cucumber Lemonade Juice or Filipino Gulaman, Iced Tea, Bubblegum, and Tropical Slushees, priced at P200.
Tickets can be purchased through the PULP website, SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide, and TicketNet website and outlets nationwide. Adult tickets cost P880 while child tickets are P550. Children three years old and under get free admission but must be accompanied by a paying adult.
Based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, the only survivors of a demon attack that killed their family. Tanjiro sets out to become a Demon Slayer to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister.
Demon Slayer became a global hit following its debut in 2019. Its sequel Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, which premiered in 2020, remains Japan’s highest-grossing film as of writing.
In July, it was announced that a trilogy of movies adapting the “Infinity Castle” arc from the hit manga is in the works. – with reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com
Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern. She is taking up English language studies at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.
