Sugar, spice, and everything nice: A ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot is happening!

In the city of Townsville the superpowered trio is back to save the city before bedtime!

MANILA, Philippines – The Powerpuff Girls is bringing back sugar, spice, and everything nice to our screens soon, Warner Bros announced on Monday, July 18.

Craig McCracken, who originally created the Emmy-winning cartoon, is developing the reboot for Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, along with a pre-school version of his other magnum opus Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends.

The new Powerpuff Girls will revisit the familiar villains of Townsville and introduce a new set of foes for superheroes Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup to face off with.

“The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up,” said President of Cartoon Network Studios-Warner Bros., Sam Register, in a statement.

“Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio,” Register added.

A live-action CW reboot, Powerpuff, was also announced in 2020 starring Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison. A pilot was filmed in 2021, but had some hiccups with its development appearing “too campy,” according to TVLine. Despite being re-worked at Warner Bros TV and Berlanti Productions, the live-action remains in the works.

As of this writing, there are no confirmed release dates on the new animated reboots.

The Powerpuff Girls original series debuted in 1998 on Cartoon Network and had a run of 78 episodes until 2007. The well-loved sugar-coated heroes garnered two Emmy Awards and miscellaneous nominations since then. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

