QUIZ: Which 'Drag Race Philippines' queen are you?

QUIZ: Which ‘Drag Race Philippines’ queen are you?

We’re all born naked and the rest is drag. Take this quirky quiz to find out how fabulous you are!

Start your engines, these queens are ready to take you for a ride! Drag Race Philippines premiered on August 17 and there has been no stopping it ever since.

With a charismatic set of judges, unique challenges, nerve-wracking eliminations, and a talented set of queens, Wednesday nights have just become more exciting!

Seven weeks in, you must be wondering: “If I were to be one of these queens, who would I be?” We’ve got you covered on that track. Just take this quiz and reveal the queen inside you!

– Aidan Bernales/Rappler.com

Aidan Bernales is a Rappler intern. He is a sophomore communications student at the Ateneo de Manila University.

