Rappler Talk Entertainment; Jodi Sta. Maria on ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’

In the upcoming series, Jodi plays Jill Ilustre, an accomplished doctor who discovers her husband has been cheating on her

MANILA, Philippines – Stories about infidelity have been told time and again in movies and television shows, and at the center of many of them is the scorned woman, the betrayed wife who always seems to be seeking revenge.

This is the character Jodi Sta. Maria is bringing to life in the upcoming series The Broken Marriage Vow, which is set to premiere on January 24 on multiple ABS-CBN platforms. In it she plays Dr. Jill Ilustre, an accomplished doctor and mother, who finds out that her husband David is having an affair with a younger woman.

The Broken Marriage Vow is the latest international adaptation of the BBC series Doctor Foster. The Korean remake, The World of the Married, is well-loved by Filipinos after it was broadcast by ABS-CBN in June 2020.

Ahead of the premiere of The Broken Marriage Vow, Rappler lifestyle and entertainment reporter Amanda Lago chats with Jodi about her experience of playing another scorned woman on yet another show about infidelity, and how she brought her own twist to such a well-known character.

Tune in to the conversation in this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment that airs this Friday, January 14.

The Broken Marriage Vow will premiere on January 24 on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC. – Rappler.com