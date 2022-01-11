Rappler Talk Entertainment: Zanjoe Marudo in ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’

LIVE

What's it like for Zanjoe Marudo to play a role that's already been made famous twice?

MANILA, Philippines – In The Broken Marriage Vow, ABS-CBN’s adaptation of the hit BBC drama Doctor Foster, Zanjoe Marudo plays David, a husband who cheats on his wife (played by Jodi Sta. Maria) with a much younger woman (played by Sue Ramirez).

Doctor Foster was also the basis for popular Korean drama The World of the Married – so The Broken Marriage Vow has big shoes to fill. What’s it like for Zanjoe to play a role that’s already been made famous twice? And what’s it like to act across from one of Jodi’s fiercest characters to date?

Rappler Entertainment Editor Marguerite de Leon talks to Zanjoe about these and more in the latest episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment!

The Broken Marriage Vow will start airing on the following platforms on January 24: Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.– Rappler.com