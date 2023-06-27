End of an era: ‘Riverdale’ wraps filming for final season

The final episode for the teen drama starring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, and Camila Mendes will air in August

MANILA, Philippines – We’re about to say goodbye to the core four and their crew as teen drama Riverdale has finished filming for its seventh and last season.

On Monday, June 27, the cast members marked the end of production by sharing photos from the set on their respective Instagram accounts.

Camila Mendes, who played Veronica, penned a lengthy letter about how the show shaped her in so many ways — including her friendship with co-artists and career decisions.

“I’m not just saying goodbye to a TV show, I’m saying goodbye to an entire life I created in Vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons,” she wrote.

She continued that walking away from the show “will be a process of mourning” for all cast members and crew.

She then went on to express her appreciation to the show’s loyal fans and their hard-working staff members.

“Thank you for the core memories. I’m really going to miss the triumphs, and defeats, the epic highs and lows, of making network television with you,” she ended her post.

Lili Reinhart, who played Betty, left a comment on Camilla’s post, saying that the latter will “forever [be] the V to [her] B.” “Couldn’t have asked for a better partner,” she said.

Madelaine Petsch, who portrayed Cheryl, also shared more behind-the-scenes photos of the cast members, saying that she’s still “wrapping [her] head” around concluding a seven-year journey. “I love my friends,” she added.

KJ Apa, who played Archie, shared a photo with Lily’s Betty with the caption: “Last 10 minutes on this set.”

Based on the classic characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale was created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for The CW. It premiered in 2017 and stars KJ, Lili, Cole Sprouse, and Camila. Other cast members include Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Nicholas Barasch, and Charles Melton.

It was in May 2022 when The CW chairman Mark Pedowitz first confirmed that season seven will be Riverdale’s last. “I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs an appropriate sendoff,” he said then.

The seventh season of Riverdale premiered in March, with the final episode is set for August 23. – Rappler.com