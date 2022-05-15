Rob Blackburn, Gabb Skribikin named ‘PBB Teen Kumunity’ Top 2

MANILA, Philippines – Rob Blackburn and Gabb Skribikin were hailed as the top two teen housemates of Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10 on Saturday, May 15.

Mga Kapamilya! Ang PBB Teen Kumunity Top 2! Congratulations, GABB SKRIBIKIN and ROB BLACKBURN! #PBBKumuTeenTop2 pic.twitter.com/Ciupzayp8m — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) May 14, 2022

They received the two highest numbers of combined save and evict votes in the final tally among the remaining five teen housemates. Rob garnered 27.10% of the votes while Gab had 22.34%.

Ang kabuuang botohan ng Teen Final Five. #PBBKumuTeenTop2 pic.twitter.com/WoFpxxJ1gJ — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) May 14, 2022

The other three remaining housemates in the final five – Paolo Alcantara, Maxine Trinidad, and Stephanie Jordan – were supposed to be evicted from the PBB house, but it was revealed that Maxine and Stephanie will continue their journey as “Teen Comeback Housemates.”

Hindi pa natatapos ang laban nila Stephanie at Maxine! Sila ay magiging Teen Comeback Housemates #PBBKumuTeenTop2 pic.twitter.com/fFT1DWNptL — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) May 14, 2022

Rob and Gabb are joining the respective top two for the celebrity and adult editions. Alyssa Valdez and Anji Salvacion were named as the top two celebrity housemates in January, but in May, it was announced that Samantha Bernardo is replacing Alyssa’s spot. Isabel Laohoo and Nathan Juane, meanwhile, are the top two adult housemates.

PAPUNTA PA LANG TAYO SA EXCITING PART! Nakilala na natin ang mga Top 2 ng bawat Edition. Sino kaya ang kukumpleto sa BIGA10 Housemates ni Kuya? Abangan! #PBBKumuTeenTop2 pic.twitter.com/K1bdzkXfp3 — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) May 14, 2022

The remaining housemates are set to return to the PBB house to continue their fight to become this season’s big winner.

The current season is the 16th edition of the show. Pinoy Big Brother first premiered on ABS-CBN in 2005, following the format of the international Big Brother franchise.

The reality show follows a group of people living together in one house for a set period of time, completing different challenges throughout. Housemates are eliminated every week, until a winner is declared in the season finale. – Rappler.com