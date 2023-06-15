WATCH: Filipino Roland Abante receives standing ovation in ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition

The contestant hailing from Cebu is praised for his performance of 'When A Man Loves A Woman’

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino singer Roland Abante wowed the judges and audience members during his audition in the reality talent competition America’s Got Talent (AGT).

In the Wednesday, June 14 episode, Abante told the judges that he earned a living in the province of Cebu by fishing in the morning and working as a motorcycle ride-sharer and courier in the afternoon. He also turned emotional, explaining that it was his big dream to be on the AGT stage.

Abante proceeded to deliver a stellar performance of Michael Bolton’s “When A Man Loves A Woman,” wowing the judges, audience members, and even host Terry Crews.

Judge and musician Simon Cowell noted that Abante seemed nervous before the audition but that he enjoyed Abante’s performance.“You were so nervous. I genuinely thought for one moment you were not gonna be able to do this,” Cowell said. “And then, that happened, and it actually made me love this audition even more and I really like you, that was a great audition. Really brilliant.”

With the standing ovation and praises from the panel of judges, Abante earned all four “yes” votes to move forward in the competition.

While Abante said that he mostly sang karaoke, he also previously competed in the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment of the noontime show, It’s Showtime in February 2017 and again in April 2018.

Abante was first discovered in 2014, after a video of him singing Michael Bolton’s rendition of “To Love Somebody” went viral on social media. He has since performed on the late-night talk show Gandang Gabi, Vice!, the Sunday variety show ASAP alongside Journey’s Arnel Pineda, and in the Wish 107.5 Bus for a live session. – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Pie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.