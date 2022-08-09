Attention, runners! ‘Running Man Philippines’ to premiere in September 

What games would you want to see in ‘Running Man Philippines’?

MANILA, Philippines – GMA Network announced on Monday, August 8, that Running Man Philippines, their Filipino adaptation of the hit South Korean variety show, is set to premiere on September 3.

According to their social media posts, the newest game show will air on GMA’s Weekend Primetime slot every Saturday and Sunday.

#RunningManPH #Teaser: Ready, set, RUN! 🏃‍♂️



Don't miss out on the WORLD PREMIERE of 'Running Man Philippines', the race starts this September 3, 2022 on GMA Weekend Primetime!



For more exclusive Running Man PH content, visit https://t.co/kUPdEvpbRd. pic.twitter.com/9c5GNjrSnV — Running Man Philippines (@GMARunningManPH) August 8, 2022

GMA has yet to confirm which games and tasks will be featured in their adaptation, but the show has released a teaser that compiles some of Running Man’s trademark challenges and missions, making fans anticipate the Filipino version more.

#RunningManPH #Teaser: Ang no.1 reality-game show ng South Korea, mapapanood na sa GMA! 😉



Abangan ang WORLD PREMIERE ng 'Running Man Philippines' ngayong September 3 sa GMA Weekend Primetime! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Y6gKHn96rw — Running Man Philippines (@GMARunningManPH) August 5, 2022

Running Man Philippines was first announced in February 2020 with a target release date in 2021. It was, however, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2022, GMA confirmed that they’re gearing up for the local franchise, with Glaiza de Castro, Ruru Madrid, Lexi Gonzales, Kokoy De Santos, Angel Guardian, Buboy Villar, and Mikael Daez as the confirmed cast members.

The show started filming in South Korea in July. The Filipino staff and cast members were also seen being welcomed by the Korean TV network Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), the home of the original variety show.

Running Man, which premiered in July 2010, is a South Korean variety show that features cast members competing in games and challenges, and receiving punishments and rewards.

Ji Suk-jin, Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Jong-kook, Haha, and Song Ji-hyo are the only remaining cast members from the original 2010 line-up. Song Joong-ki, Gary, and Lee Kwang-soo have left the show. Jeon So-min and Yang Se-chan joined the regular cast in April 2017. – Rappler.com