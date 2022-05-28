‘Running Man Philippines’ reveals cast members

Glaiza de Castro, Ruru Madrid, Mikael Daez, and more join the cast of the Philippine version of South Korea’s long-running variety show

MANILA, Philippines – South Korea’s beloved variety show Running Man is getting a Philippine version on GMA Network, and the cast was revealed via social media on Friday, May 27.

Glaiza de Castro, Ruru Madrid, Lexi Gonzales, Kokoy De Santos, Angel Guardian, Buboy Villar, and Mikael Daez will make up the official cast of Running Man Philippines, according to a post on the show’s Twitter account.

Mga Kapuso, ito na ang pinakahihintay ninyong #RMPhCastReveal! 😉



Meet Glaiza De Castro, Ruru Madrid, Lexi Gonzales, Kokoy De Santos, Angel Guardian, Buboy Villar, and Mikael Daez, #RunningManPH's official cast! Ano, tama ba ang mga hula n'yo? 😏



See you soon, Runners! 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9Xljr2CGIo — Running Man Philippines (@GMARunningManPH) May 27, 2022

Running Man Philippines will be co-produced by GMA and South Korean TV network SBS Korea.

The show will follow the same format as the South Korean version, which features hosts and celebrity guests engaging in performances and challenges in different settings to win a race.

A premiere date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com