WATCH: ‘Running Man PH’ trailer shares glimpse of exciting challenges 

We finally got a first look at the intense name tag-ripping game featuring our Filipino celebrity runners!



MANILA, Philippines – GMA has released the first official trailer for Running Man Philippines, giving fans a sneak peek at the challenges and missions that the Filipino celebrity runners will take part in.

The one-and-a-half minute clip released on Friday, August 19, sees the seven cast members – Mikael Daez, Glaiza de Castro, Ruru Madrid, Kokoy De Santos, Buboy Villar, Angel Guardian, and Lexi Gonzales – compete against each other in various challenges, including Running Man’s trademark relay races on acupuncture mats and trivia games where the runners will be launched into a pool.

“Kakayanin bang harapin ng seven runners ang mga matitinding missions (Can the seven runners survive the extreme missions)?” the caption read.

GMA, in collaboration with SBS, brings you the much awaited reality game show on Philippine TV, Running Man Philippines!



Kakayanin bang harapin ng 7 runners ang mga matitinding missions? Abangan ngayong September 3 sa GMA!

The trailer also hinted at some sneaky betrayals between cast members and an action-packed version of Running Man’s famous name tag-ripping game.

Running Man Philippines, which is co-produced by GMA Network and Korean TV network Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), the home of the original variety show, filmed all their episodes in South Korea.

Running Man, which premiered in July 2010, is a South Korean variety show that features cast members competing in games and challenges, and receiving punishments and rewards. Ji Suk-jin, Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Jong-kook, Haha, and Song Ji-hyo are the only remaining cast members from the original 2010 line-up. Song Joong-ki, Gary, and Lee Kwang-soo have left the show. Jeon So-min and Yang Se-chan joined the regular cast in April 2017.

Running Man Philippines is set to premiere on September 3. – Rappler.com