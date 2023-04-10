WATCH: ‘Running Man’ shares teaser for Manila episode 

The episode will feature clips from the 'Running Man' fan meeting in Manila and the cast members' reunion with Manny Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Runners are in for a treat! Hit South Korean variety show Running Man will be releasing a special episode featuring their latest visit to the Philippines.

The teaser for the episode, released on Sunday, April 9, show clips from the A Decade of Laughter fan meeting held on April 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena. It was shared by concert promoter PULP COO Happee Sy on Twitter.

True faith has no time frame. We could wait for years… or miracles can happen over a few days, not unlike the miracle we celebrate today on Easter Sunday. Ultimately, what prevails is Hope. And with Hope we see our dreams become reality. For us Runners, it was 13years 🥹🥲🙇🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SE2CthkO2A — 👸 HAPPEE 🧝‍♀️ (@happeehour) April 9, 2023

In the teaser, Filipino attendees were seen cheering for the cast members during the stars’ performances. It also showed Song Ji-hyo and Jun So-min getting teary-eyed while watching the video tribute prepared by fans, with several audience members were also getting emotional.

The preview ended with a sneak peek of the Running Man cast members reuniting with Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in his luxurious mansion. Pacquiao previously made a guest appearance in an October 2022 episode of Running Man, where the athlete-turned-politician participated in the show’s signature name tag-ripping game.

The next Running Man episode will air on April 16.

Running Man, which premiered in July 2010, is a South Korean variety show that features cast members competing in games and challenges, and receiving punishments and rewards.

It’s one of the most popular Korean variety shows in the Philippines and GMA even adapted a local version of it, which premiered in September 2022. – Rappler.com