‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World’ tour is coming to Manila 

Aquaria, Yvie Oddly, and Jaida Essence Hall are among the queens joining the tour!

MANILA, Philippines – Start your engines, Drag Race fans, because you might have the chance to see your favorite drag queen!

According to the Voss Events website, several queens from the Emmy-award-winning competition series are embarking on their 2023 Werq The World tour, with stops in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The Manila stop for RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World tour is set for September 3 at the World Trade Center. Additional details such as ticket prices, seat plan, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

The lineup of queens include Aquaria, Jaida Essence Hall, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara, Rosé, and Yvie Oddly. They also teased that some finalists of the ongoing RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 will also join the tour.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World previously went to the Philippines in February 2020, with drag queens Plastique Tiara, Kim Chi, Detox, Monet X Change, Aquaria, and Violet Chachki performing.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, which first premiered in 2009, was created by RuPaul and World of Wonder. The franchise spans different countries, including Thailand, Holland, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

The Philippines premiered its first season in August 2022, with Precious Paula Nicole emerging as the winner. The show has been renewed for a second season, but a target release date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com