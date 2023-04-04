‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winner Jinkx Monsoon joins ‘Doctor Who’ 

'I hope there's room in the TARDIS for my luggage,' says Jinkx Monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5 and All Stars season 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon will transcend time and space as she joins hit sci-fi series Doctor Who.

The show made the announcement on Tuesday, April 4, noting that Jinkx Monsoon will appear in a “major role” in the series. Additional details about the drag queen’s character and participation in the series’ upcoming season have yet to be announced.

“In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all,” showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a statement posted on the show’s website. “Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again.”

The Drag Race icon also took to social media to express her happiness in being part of the show.

“I’m honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who!,” she wrote. “Russell T. Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer – I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

She will be joining Doctor Who after completing a successful Broadway run of Chicago, where Jinkx made history as the first drag queen to play the role of Mama Morton.

Doctor Who is set to return in November with a three-episode special for the franchise’s 60th anniversary. David Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor, will return to the series as the 14th incarnation of the iconic character.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is confirmed to be the 15th Doctor. A target premiere date for Gatwa’s season has yet to be announced.

The series, which premiered in 1963, follows the titular extra-terrestrial Time Lord, referred to as The Doctor, as they explore time and space alongside human companions. – Rappler.com