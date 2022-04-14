‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners face off in seventh ‘All-Stars’ season

LEGENDS ONLY. Eight winners of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' face off in the upcoming 'All-Stars' season.

Who will be 'the Queen of all Queens'?

MANILA, Philippines – RuPaul’s Drag Race fans were gooped and gagged when the show announced that its next All-Stars season would feature an all-winners cast.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 7 will feature eight queens who have all previously won on Drag Race, Drag Race UK, or Drag Race All-Stars.

The eight queens are: All Stars 5’s Shea Coulee, season 12’s Jaida Essence Hall, season 11’s Yvie Oddly, All Stars 4 double winners Trinity the Tuck and Monet X Change, season 5’s Jinx Monsoon, season 3’s Raja, and Drag Race UK season 1’s The Vivienne.

Play Video

They will be battling it out for $200,000 and the title of “Queen of All Queens.”

All-Stars 7 is set to premiere in the United States on Paramount Plus on May 20. – Rappler.com