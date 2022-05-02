Samantha Bernardo replaces Alyssa Valdez as ‘PBB Celebrity Kumunity’ Top 2

MANILA, Philippines – Beauty queen Samantha Bernardo is replacing athlete Alyssa Valdez in the Top 2 of the celebrity edition of Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10, following Valdez’ decision to relinquish her spot.

During the Sunday, May 1 episode of PBB, Valdez, who’s part of the Philippine women’s volleyball team, shared that she can’t return to the reality competition due to scheduling conflicts with the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

“Dito po sa labas ng inyong bahay, meron pong mga commitments na kailangan ko pong gampanan para sa ating bansa. Magpi-prepare na ang national team para sa nalalapit na SEA Games. Sa Vietnam po ito gaganapin. Hindi ko masasabi kung kailan ito matatapos kaya naman po hindi ko magagampanan at hindi ako makakabalik sa loob ng inyong bahay,” she told Big Brother.

(Here, outside your house, I have commitments that I need to do for our country. The national team is gearing up for the upcoming SEA Games. It’ll happen in Vietnam. I can’t tell when it will finish, which is why I can’t return to your house.)

The SEA Games will happen on May 12 to May 23, which will possibly coincide with the supposed return of the Top 2 housemates. The show has yet to announce when the housemates are set to return to the PBB house.

Following Valdez’ withdrawal, Bernardo will be taking her spot. The beauty queen, together with singer Anji Salvacion, will represent the celebrity batch of this season. During the announcement of the Top 2 celebrity housemates in January, Bernardo placed third among the final five, with a slim 0.08 difference from Salvacion’s 13.60% votes.

“Isang malaking karangalan na ako ‘yung kapalit ni sissy (Alyssa Valdez). Laban natin ‘to, sissy,” Bernardo said. (It’s a huge honor to replace [Valdez]. This is our fight.)

Valdez also left a message rooting for Bernardo: “Alam ko na ibibigay niyo ni Anji ‘yung best niyo para misrepresent ang batch natin sa bahay ni Kuya. Good luck and see you in the outside world soon.” (I know that you and Anji will give your best to represent our batch inside Big Brother’s house.)

Bernardo and Salvacion are set to compete with the other Top 2 housemates from the adult and teen batches to determine the big winner. Isabel Laohoo and Nathan Juane are the Top 2 housemates from the adult edition, while the teen edition is still ongoing.

The current season is the 16th edition of the show. Pinoy Big Brother first premiered on ABS-CBN in 2005, following the format of the international Big Brother franchise.

The reality show follows a group of people living together in one house for a set period of time, completing different challenges throughout. Housemates are eliminated every week, until a winner is declared in the season finale. – Rappler.com