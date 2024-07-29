LOOK: SB19’s Pablo is the newest ‘The Voice Kids PH’ coach

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Pablo of P-pop powerhouse SB19 has joined the panel of coaches for the upcoming season of The Voice Kids Philippines.

The Philippines’ top broadcasting company GMA Network made the announcement on Saturday, July 27. “Get ready for an epic season filled with incredible talent and unforgettable moments for our young artists,” it wrote, alongside a photo of the four coaches.

In an interview with GMA, Pablo shared that he’s grateful to be chosen as one of the coaches.

“I’m happy kasi nandito po ako sa stage in life na gusto ko po talagang i-share ‘yung knowledge ko,” he said. (I’m happy because I’m at the stage in my life that I want to share my knowledge.)

WE WANT YOU, #TVKCoachPablo! 🤩



Welcoming Pablo of SB19 as the newest superstar coach on #TheVoiceKids! Get ready for an epic season filled with incredible talent and unforgettable moments for our young artists. ⭐🎤#TVKNewCoachReveal pic.twitter.com/2UgfYlBOhS — The Voice Kids Philippines (@_TheVoiceKidsPH) July 27, 2024

Pablo will be joining his fellow member Stell, as well as returning coaches Julie Anne San Jose and Billy Crawford in the mentors line-up. This will be the first time for the SB19 leader to be part of the show’s judging panel.

Notably, Stell, Julie Anne, and Billy were all part of the roster of coaches for the first season of The Voice Generations, which aired in 2023. The three were joined by Chito Miranda, but the Parokya ni Edgar vocalist announced in June that he’ll step down on his coaching duties to focus more on his band.

Meanwhile, the newest edition of The Voice Kids Philippines will be the first season under GMA Network.

The singing competition was previously under ABS-CBN, which acquired the franchise in 2013. The Kapamilya network had a total of ten editions – two for the regular/adult versions, two for the teens versions, and five for the kids versions – before announcing in May their last episode. ABS-CBN lost its broadcast franchise in 2020 leading to thousands of jobs lost, financial losses, and the company shifting to being a content provider instead, including to GMA.

As of writing, GMA has yet to announce the premiere date for its The Voice Kids Philippines. Dingdong Dantes will be hosting the show. – Rappler.com