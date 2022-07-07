‘Sex Education’ star Patricia Allison won’t be back for season 4

Patricia Allison, who plays Ola Nyman on the Netflix series, won't be joining the team for the upcoming season

MANILA, Philippines – Sex Education star Patricia Allison, who played Ola Nyman on the hit Netflix series, will not be returning for the show’s upcoming fourth season.

Allison, 27, shared the news on a Tuesday, July 5 episode of UK radio show Breakfast with Yinka and Shayna Marie. She said that she will unfortunately “not be joining the team” for the next season, but “absolutely have loved being on the show.”

“Some other opportunities have come up. I’ve been doing it for three years, and I’ve genuinely loved it,” she added. Allison also said that her early exit was an “absolutely” hard decision to make.

“I guess I have to say goodbye at some time, which is kind of sad, but other things are coming.”

Allison has been a key character on Sex Education since 2019, playing protagonist Otis’ love interest in season one. However, the two called it quits in season two after not being able to connect sexually. In season three, Ola found love with fellow classmate Lily (Tanya Reynolds).

Sex Education was renewed for season four in September 2021, a week after season three premiered on September 17. Filming for the fourth season is reportedly set to start in July.

The award-winning series follows socially-awkward teenager Otis (Asa Butterfield) who, in partnership with tough girl Maeve (Emma Mackey), starts a business where he dispenses sex and relationship advice to his confused and very thirsty schoolmates – all while navigating his own sexual hang-ups (and his feelings for Maeve).

Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Gillian Anderson, and Kedar Williams-Stirling complete the cast. Sex Education season one premiered in January 2019 while the second season began streaming in January 2020. – Rappler.com