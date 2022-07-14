‘Sex Education’ also says goodbye to Tanya Reynolds

First Ola, now Lily too? The alien-obsessed fan favorite will also no longer be returning for season 4.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s (unfortunately) official – the Ola-Lily love team will not be coming back for season four of Sex Education, as confirmed by Tanya Reynolds, the actress behind fan favorite Lily Iglehart.

Tanya, who’s been playing the alien-obsessed, awkward Lily for the past three seasons, and Ola (Patricia Allison)’s quirky lover in the latest season, announced on UK radio show Radio Times that she is “not returning,” which is “actually sad, very sad.”

“It’s just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen,” Tanya said on Wednesday, July 13.

She added that she has “loved every minute” of being on the hit Netflix dramedy series, and “loved Lily with [her] whole entire heart.”

“Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me,” she said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tanya’s decision to exit the series was already made months ago, and “comes as part of a creative reset for the series,” especially after the last season ended with the closure of Moordale High School.

On July 5, co-star Patricia Allison, who played fellow fan favorite Ola Nyman on the show since 2019, also announced her exit from the series, due to “other opportunities” coming up.

Laurie Nunn’s award-winning series was renewed for season four in September 2021, a week after season three premiered on September 17. Filming for the fourth season is reportedly set to start in July.

Sex Education follows socially-awkward teenager Otis (Asa Butterfield) who, in partnership with tough girl Maeve (Emma Mackey), starts a business where he dispenses sex and relationship advice to his confused and very thirsty schoolmates – all while navigating his own sexual hang-ups (and his feelings for Maeve). – Rappler.com