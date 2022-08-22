‘Sex Education’ season 4 adds Dan Levy, 6 others to cast

MANILA, Philippines – We won’t be seeing some of the original actors for Sex Education season four, but Dan Levy and six new ones will be joining the cast, Netflix announced on Friday, August 19.

The streaming platform shared photos of Otis Milburn (played by Asa Butterfield) and Ruby Matthews (Mimi Keene), and Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) and Mr. Molloy (Dan Levy) to announce that filming for the fourth season has begun.

“This is what you’ve been waiting 4. We’re back bébés,” the caption read.

this is what you’ve been waiting 4. we're back bébés. welcoming @danjlevy as Mr Molloy. pic.twitter.com/drjWwSBek8 — sex education (@sexeducation) August 19, 2022

Levy of Schitt’s Creek will appear in the upcoming season in the recurring guest star role of Thomas Molloy. He will play a famous author who tutors Maeve in her US course at her Ivy League college.

Aside from Levy, six other characters will be introduced in the upcoming season whose roles are still kept under wraps. The new series regulars will include Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua.

Aside from Butterfield, Keene, and Mackey, other returning cast members for season four are Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, and Samantha Spiro.

Dan joins a returning cast that includes Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Samantha Spiro. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 19, 2022

Several artists, such as Patricia Allison, Tanya Reynolds, and Simone Ashley, have however disclosed that they will not be returning for the new season of the hit comedy-drama series.

Created and executive produced by Laurie Nunn, Sex Education follows the life of socially awkward teenager Otis. In partnership with tough girl Maeve, they start a business where he dispenses sex and relationship advice to his confused and very thirsty schoolmates – all while navigating his own sexual hang-ups (and his feelings for Maeve).

Its first season premiered in January 2019 while the second season began streaming in January 2020, and season three in September 2021. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.