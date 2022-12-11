‘Shadow and Bone’ season 2 to premiere in March 

The second season is set to introduce characters Toyla, Tamar, Nikolai, and Wylan!

MANILA, Philippines – We’re going back to the Grishaverse soon! Netflix announced that the second season of fantasy series Shadow and Bone will premiere on March 16, 2023.

Along with the premiere date announcement, Netflix also released first look photos for the upcoming season. Shadow and Bone season 2 is set to introduce long-awaited characters like Nikolai Lantsov (played by Patrick Gibson), Wylan Hendriks (played by Jack Wolfe), Tolya Yul-Bataar (played by Lewis Tan), and Tamar Kir-Bataar (played by Anna Leong Brophy).

SHADOW AND BONE

Season 2

March 16 pic.twitter.com/fn1pBf0bAU — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 8, 2022

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone follows Alina Starkov, an orphan and soldier, who discovers that she has a rare power to summon sunlight, which is the key to her country Ravka’s freedom. She then trains under an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha where she “finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same.”

Jessie Mei Li will reprise her role as Alina Starkov. Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Armita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Danielle Galiggan, and Calahan Skogman will return for the second season.

According to its official summary, the second season will see “new romance, bigger battles, epic adventures – and a shocking family secret that could shatter everything.”

Shadow and Bone premiered its first episode in April 2021, gaining over 55 million household streams in its first 28 days, according to Netflix. – Rappler.com