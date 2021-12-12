Shanaia Gomez, Benedix Ramos are evicted from ‘Pinoy Big Brother’

EVICTEED. Shanaia Gomez and Benedix Ramos are no longer housemates.

The remaining 'PBB' housemates, meanwhile, are set to have their first face-to-face nomination

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity housemates Shanaia Gomez and Benedix Ramos are the latest evictees of Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10.

During the eviction night on Saturday, December 11, Shanaia and Benedix received the two lowest combined save and evict votes among the six nominees, making them the seventh and eight evictees of this edition.

Benedix, the “Streamboy Apo ng Pangasinan,” only got a total of 8.66% votes in the final tally while Shanaia, the “Rising Darling ng Quezon City,” had 13.02%.

They were nominated alongside Madam Inutz who led the voting tally with 17.54%, Anji Salvacion with 16.50%, KD Estrada with 15.57%, and Samantha Bernardo with 14.32%.

After being evicted, Benedix named Madam Inutz as the housemate deserving to win the season while Shanaia picked KD and Alexa Ilacad.

On Sunday, December 12, PBB is set to announce its seventh week of nominees, with the celebrity housemates having their first face-to-face nomination for this season.

The current season is the 16th edition of the show. It sees celebrities, ranging from established actors, social media influencers, athletes, and rising personalities, living together in one house. – Rappler.com