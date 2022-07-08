Manga ‘Shangri-la Frontier’ to get anime and video game adaptation

The anime adaptation is directed by Toshiyuki Kubooka of the 'Berserk' franchise

MANILA, Philippines – Manga series Shangri-la Frontier is slated to get both an anime and game adaptation in 2023!

Along with the announcement, a new four-minute trailer has also been released, done by production house C2C Co, Ltd. It features several action-packed clips of characters such as Rakuro Hizutome, Rei Saiga, and Towa Amane, among others, showcasing their fighting prowess.

The anime is set to be directed by Toshiyuki Kubooka, who is known for his animation of the Berserk franchise. He will be assisted by Hiroki Ikeshita, who is known for his work with Bungou Stray Dogs. Filling the scriptwriter spot is Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, who worked alongside Kubooka and Ikeshita for the anime Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina.

Additionally, Ayumi Kurashima will serve as the character designer and chief animation director, who headed the animation of Ouran High School Host Club, while Satoshi Sakai will be the action and effects animator.

Shonen Magazine also dropped the official poster for the anime and game adaptation.

The game will be developed by Netmarble Nexus, the company behind Seven Knights and Seven Knights 2.

Exact release dates have yet to be announced.

Written by Katarina and illustrated by Ryosuke Fuji, Shangri-La Frontier is a Japanese manga series that allows second-year high school student Rakuro Hizutome who has a knack for finding glitchy video games and beating them. One day, he chances upon “Shangri-la Frontier” and immerses himself in the Virtual Reality game’s world. He must then use his skills to survive and win the game. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.