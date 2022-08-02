WATCH: Janine Gutierrez, Lovi Poe’s ‘Sleep With Me’ releases full trailer 

'Sleep With Me' is slated for an August 15 premiere

MANILA, Philippines – iWantTFC released on Monday, August 1, the full trailer of the much-awaited series Sleep With Me, starring actresses Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe.

The two-minute clip gives a glimpse into the budding romance between Harry (played by Janine), a radio DJ who needs a wheelchair, and her crush Luna (played by Lovi), who suffers from a sleep disorder. The trailer also details how they navigate their respective disorders and issues from past relationships as they start their romance.

Sleep With Me marks Janine and Lovi’s first Kapamilya project together. It is written and directed by Samantha Lee, whose works include queer films Baka Bukas and Billie and Emma.

Ahead of its August 15 release, the series made its world premiere at the Outfest LGBTQ+ Film Festival in Los Angeles, where it bagged the Audience Award for Best Episodic.

The Dreamscape Entertainment and Project 8 Projects original series was first announced in December 2021. – Rappler.com