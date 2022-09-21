‘Sleep With Me’ to screen at New York’s NewFest

SLEEP WITH ME. The series is set to make its New York premiere.

MANILA, Philippines – Sleep With Me, the romance series starring Lovi Poe and Janine Gutierrez, is set to screen at the upcoming NewFest in New York City.

Established in 1988, NewFest is a film festival that places the spotlight on LGBTQ+ films and media. Sleep With Me will be streaming at the festival from October 13 to 25, and will screen at the SVA Theater in Chelsea on October 14.

In the series, Janine plays Harry, a wheelchair-bound late-night radio DJ who meets Lovi’s Luna, a nocturnal textbook writer who can only fall asleep in the daytime.

The series was written and directed by Samantha Lee, whose film Billie and Emma also previously screened at NewFest.

Sleep With Me also previously screened at the Outfest LGBTQ+ Film Festival in Los Angeles in July, where it won the Audience Award for Best Episodic.

It is currently streaming on iWantTFC.