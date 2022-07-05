WATCH: ‘Solo Leveling’ gets anime adaptation, drops official trailer

MANILA, Philippines – A-1 Pictures released on Monday, July 4, the official trailer for the anime adaptation of the action-fantasy manhwa Solo Leveling.

The nearly three-minute long teaser features a series of black and white stills of characters such as the protagonist Sung Jin-woo, Choi Jong-in, Go Gun-hee, Gina, Kenzo Tanaka, and Woo Jin-chul, among others.

While A-1 Pictures will be in charge of animating the production, it is set to be directed by Shunsuke Nakashige and written by Noboru Kimura. Responsible for the character design is Tomoko Sudo, while Hiroyuki Sawano, the composer behind the scores of Attack on Titan and The Seven Deadly Sins, will compose the music for the upcoming anime.

The anime is slated for a 2023 release. However, details such as voice actors and an exact air date have yet to be announced.

A-1 Pictures is known for its animation of Fairy Tail, Sword Art Online, Black Butler, Wotakoi, and many more.

Solo Leveling is an action-fantasy manhwa that was originally written by Chugong and illustrated by Dubu. It follows a weak E-rank hunter named Sung Jin-woo who must work to become the best S-rank hunter. The story is set in a world where hunters use their magical powers to protect humankind from dangerous beasts and monsters. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.