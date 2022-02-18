‘Stranger Things’ 4 to debut in two parts in May

The beginning of the end is here for 'Stranger Things' – season 5 will be the show’s last

MANILA, Philippines – In open letter fashion, Stranger Things announced on Friday, February 18, the release date of the series’ fourth installment, which will run nearly twice as long as any previous season.

Divided into two volumes due to the unprecedented length, the first part will premiere on May 27 and the second part five weeks later, on July 1.

The announcement on their official Instagram included teasers of the four locations where the show was shot for the upcoming season – Russia, the lab, Creel House, and California.









Creators Matt and Ross referred to Stranger Things 4 as the most challenging yet, but also the most rewarding. With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of production time, and visual effects, they said they were incredibly proud of the result and can’t wait to share it with the fans.

The first official announcement was made in 2019, with teasers of the show released in 2020. Explaining the delay, earlier reports mentioned that the production was put on hold after the coronavirus pandemic first hit the US in March 2020. At the time, Netflix already confirmed a “Summer 2022” release.

Calling it the beginning of the end, the Duffer brothers also revealed that Stranger Things would cap off with Season 5. There are no concrete details for the hit’s ending, but they mentioned being grateful to the show’s supporters.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us, as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support,” the two wrote.

Since its debut, Stranger Things has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others. It has also been a constant most-watched title on Netflix.

Set in the ’80s, Stranger Things follows the secrets, alternate worlds, and supernatural forces that lurk in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. It stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), among others.

Before this penultimate, season 3 last aired in 2019. The show first premiered in 2016, followed by season 2 in 2017.

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment are the producers of the award-winning show. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/ Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Lifestyle & Entertainment Section.