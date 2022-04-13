WATCH: ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 trailer takes us back to the Upside Down

What happens after the Battle of Starcourt?

MANILA, Philippines – Stranger Things fans can soon return to Hawkins with the show’s fourth season premiering in May.

Ahead of the premiere, Netflix dropped the season 4 official trailer on April 12, giving viewers a glimpse of the horrors to come.

Play Video

The trailer shows us the aftermath of the Battle of Starcourt, which saw the death of school bully-turned-martyr Billy Hargrove, and the apparent death of Eleven’s adoptive dad, Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper.

Six months after the battle, the gang goes on with life separated from each other. As they navigate their trauma and the complexities of high school life, a new supernatural threat presents a new mystery that could potentially end the Upside Down’s reign of terror on Hawkins.

Stranger Things 4 will have nine episodes. Volume 1 premieres on Netflix on May 27, with volume 2 following on July 1. – Rappler.com