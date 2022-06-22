WATCH: ‘Stranger Things 4’ vol. 2 trailer teases epic finale

MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for Stranger Things 4 volume 2 is out now, and it teases an epic face-off between the main characters and the evil that has been haunting them since the start of the season.
Netflix released the trailer on Tuesday, June 21.
Opening to a haunting version of song of the century “Running up that hill,” the trailer shows where each of the main characters have ended up thus far before giving viewers a glimpse of the horrors they are about to face as their battle with evil comes to a head.
Stranger Things 4 premiered on May 27 with seven episodes as part of its first volume. It ended with half of the gang stuck in the Upside Down, the other half searching for a mysterious project in Utah, the adults on the run in Russia, and Eleven rediscovering her powers through telling flashbacks.
The second volume will include two feature-length episodes: episode eight with a runtime of one hour and 25 minutes, and episode nine, with a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes.
Stranger Things 4 will be the show’s penultimate season. A fifth and final season had earlier been announced.
Stranger Things 4 volume 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 1. – Rappler.com