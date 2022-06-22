WATCH: ‘Stranger Things 4’ vol. 2 trailer teases epic finale

VOLUME 2. The last two episodes of 'Stranger Things 4' is set to premiere on Netflix.

The final two episodes of the season are set to premiere in July

MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for Stranger Things 4 volume 2 is out now, and it teases an epic face-off between the main characters and the evil that has been haunting them since the start of the season.

Netflix released the trailer on Tuesday, June 21.

Opening to a haunting version of song of the century “Running up that hill,” the trailer shows where each of the main characters have ended up thus far before giving viewers a glimpse of the horrors they are about to face as their battle with evil comes to a head.

Stranger Things 4 premiered on May 27 with seven episodes as part of its first volume. It ended with half of the gang stuck in the Upside Down, the other half searching for a mysterious project in Utah, the adults on the run in Russia, and Eleven rediscovering her powers through telling flashbacks.

The second volume will include two feature-length episodes: episode eight with a runtime of one hour and 25 minutes, and episode nine, with a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes.

Stranger Things 4 will be the show’s penultimate season. A fifth and final season had earlier been announced.

Stranger Things 4 volume 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 1. – Rappler.com