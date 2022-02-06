Thamara Alexandria, Andrei King are evicted from ‘PBB’ adult edition

EVICTED. Thamara Alexandra and Andrei King are the first two evictees for this edition.

MANILA, Philippines – Thamara Alexandria and Andrei King have ended their journey as housemates for the adult edition of Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10 on Saturday, February 5.

Thamara and Andrei received the two lowest combined save and evict votes among the three nominees, making them the first and second evictees of this edition.

Thamara, the “Headstrong Hottie ng Davao,” only got a total of 9.36% votes in the final tally while Andrei, the “Streamdependent Hunk ng Taguig,” had 18.69%. The only housemate who was saved from eviction is Roque Coting, who led the tally with 20.88% votes.

Final Votes to Save and Evict #PBB1stAdultEviction pic.twitter.com/ACLgU2Udhu — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) February 5, 2022

Aside from the evictees, guest housemate Glenda Victorio also left the PBB house.

Welcome back sa outside world, Brilliant CEO ng Rizal, Glenda! #PBB1stAdultEviction pic.twitter.com/YE6cISKqMy — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) February 5, 2022

The edition featuring the adult housemates started on December 27, following the end of the celebrity edition, wherein volleyball player Alyssa Valdez and singer Anji Salvacion were named the Top 2.

The current season is the 16th edition of the show. Pinoy Big Brother first premiered on ABS-CBN in 2005, following the format of the international Big Brother franchise.

The reality show follows a group of people living together in one house for a set period of time, completing different challenges throughout. Housemates are eliminated every week, until a winner is declared in the season finale. – Rappler.com