‘The Bear’ season 2 review: It’s fire, Chef

There’s television, and then there’s The Bear. Sure it’s a TV series, but it operates on a totally different level. Where other series might be thought of as occupying Golden Ages or other positions in TV, this show seems to have aspirations for something else entirely. It’s episodic, and it streams. But its aesthetics, its narrative structures, cinematography, all that, is firing at a different level. So I guess before I go further, I just need to get it out there: if you aren’t watching it yet, then you probably want to be.

I would probably only advise avoiding The Bear if you’re trying not to get stressed out or if you’re worried about getting triggered by portrayals of abuse and mental health issues. Totally valid reasons to skip. But otherwise, this is must-watch stuff.

It’s hard to write about The Bear and its new season without looking at the context in which it’s being made. I mention that it’s something that’s being produced at such a high quality, but at the same time there was news about one of its writers having a negative bank account when he attended the Writers Guild of America Awards.

And since that news came out, both the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) have gone on strike as they have been unable to come to terms with Hollywood studios. This doesn’t diminish the accomplishments of the series, but it does prompt us to pause and think about how we want the people who make such great things for us want to be treated. And perhaps this reflection can extend too to how all artists and cultural workers are treated.

Right, so now back to the show itself, which is extraordinary. One of the things that defined the first season was how tight, how cramped it all felt. In particular, season one’s “Review,” with its incredible one-shot sequence, showed how these close quarters were their own kind of character, the claustrophobia adding layers onto the drama.

In this second season, Carmi and the crew of The Beef go on a big, incredibly risky venture. They’re closing down to reopen as The Bear, an ambitious restaurant that showcases Carmi’s and Syd’s skills as chefs.

It’s exciting, and there’s a lot of great food to look at. But more than anything else, what I got from it was the utter stress and madness of starting a business (and one in food at that!). It’s mad, but it’s also exhilarating. It’s always teetering at the edge of failure, and that makes each small victory feel like an overwhelming triumph. Hopefully without spoiling anything, that’s where The Bear is most effective: when it finds the perfect balance of hope and despair, of trauma and recovery, of pain and pleasure.

With their restaurant closed down, the series brings in two drivers for the season. One is the countdown, which allows not just the characters, but us as viewers to feel the pressure. There are so many challenges to overcome as they work toward opening the restaurant, and each thing is drenched in tension. Really, I’ve never seen the entrepreneurial journey portrayed so stressfully, or accurately, where failure feels sure at every turn. I kept thinking, this is so painful. Also, this is so true. Also, why do I love this?

The other thing that drives this season is that the various chefs get to go on their own adventures separate from the main crew. Where a lot of the interesting work in season one was built on the intense, often in-your-face interactions The Beef crew had with each other, now we see them in different contexts. As an example, an episode devoted to aspiring pastry chef Marcus as he goes to Copenhagen to study is just a fun episode. And Cousin Richie’s experience staging at a prestigious restaurant becomes one of the most affecting episodes, reframing the character and creating space for redemption for someone who might have been thought of as a villain in the first season (I know he wasn’t, but he was definitely an antagonist, if not merely an antagonizer).

In its second season The Bear goes bigger and it goes deeper. Now forced to be outside of the kitchen, we begin to see more of families, more relationships, even Carmi allowing himself a relationship ever so tentatively and in the most guarded of manners. The acting continues to be fantastic, as does the writing which feels so natural and raw. There’s a special Christmas episode here that has to be one of the most uncomfortable, at times traumatizing, episodes I’ve seen, and yet it’s something that I couldn’t look away from.

So really, that’s where I fall with this new season. It’s something that can be traumatizing or re-traumatizing. It dredges up so much pain, so much struggle for characters to deal with. And at the same time, it shows how to make space for people who struggle, who fail more often than they succeed. It’s a show that used to be about a sandwich shop. Now it’s a show about putting up a restaurant. But it’s also about trauma and recovery, abuse and forgiveness, being lost, and finding ways to keep going. I don’t know how it manages to blend in and balance so many flavors, but I guess I don’t need to know how. Like a good meal, you just need to savor its complexity and be thankful for the experience. – Rappler.com