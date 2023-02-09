LOOK: Final season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ starts production

'The Umbrella Academy' season four will only have six episodes

MANILA, Philippines – The last adventure with the Hargreeves siblings is about to begin as Netflix announced that the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy has started production.

In a photo released on Tuesday, February 7, cast members are seen during their first table read of the new season, alongside showrunner Steve Blackman.

The picture showed returning actors who play the Hargreeves siblings: Elliot Page (Viktor), Aidan Gallagher (Five), Justin H. Min (Ben), David Castañeda (Diego), Tom Hopper (Luther), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), alongside Ritu Arya, who portrayed Lila.

“It’s all been leading to this,” they captioned the photo.

It’s all been leading to this. The final season of The Umbrella Academy is now in production! pic.twitter.com/0Wl3GT6kMR — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) February 6, 2023

Plot details about the fourth season have been kept under wraps but it can be recalled that the end of the third season saw the family’s patriarch Reginald (played by Colm Feore) resetting the universe entirely, that left the Hargreeves siblings being stripped of their powers, and Allison and Sloane (played by Genesis Rodriguez) missing.

Netflix confirmed in August 2022 that the fourth season will be the show’s final installment, and instead of the usual 10 episodes, it will be cut down to six.

A final premiere date for The Umbrella Academy season four has yet to be announced.

Based on the comic books written by Gerard Way, the show follows seven children adopted by billionaire Reginald Hargreeves, who were raised to become a superhero team called “The Umbrella Academy.” – Rappler.com