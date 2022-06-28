‘The Uncanny Counter’ original cast to return for season 2

MANILA, Philippines – Sports Donga, a South Korean media outlet, confirmed on Monday, June 27 that the “Counters” from season one will be back to fight evil spirits in the second season of The Uncanny Counter.

The original cast of the drama includes Jo Byung-gyu playing the role of So Moon, a high school student with supernatural powers, along with Kim Sejeong (Do Ha-na), Yoo Jun-sang (Ga Mo-tack), and Yeom Hye-ran (Choo Mae-ok) who will perform various activities as paranormal hunters to search for evil spirits who came back from the afterlife to prey on humans.

Aside from the original cast, the upcoming season is also reported to have additional cast members, but further details have yet to be announced.

The news of a second season was first announced in January 2021, but updates about the series have been scarce since. There’s still no confirmed dates about its start of production or target release.

The Uncanny Counter is based on a hit webtoon titled Amazing Rumor which follows the story of four people who run a noodle shop by day and hunt demons when they’re not working. It aired in November 2020 until January 2021 with record-breaking ratings for its television network, OCN.

The first season of The Uncanny Counter is also available for streaming in Netflix. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.