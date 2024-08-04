‘Queen of Tears’ pop-up store coming to Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Fans of the hit K-drama can visit the pop-up store this August!

MANILA, Philippines – The BaekHong fever is still on! PULP Spaces announced on Saturday, August 3, that a pop-up store based on the hit Korean drama Queen of Tears is coming to Manila.

The store will be located at the Upper Ground Floor, Atrium, Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City. It will run from August 11 to 18, 10 am to 10 pm.

As of writing, PULP Spaces has yet to provide information about the types of merchandise that will be available in the pop-up store. This article will be updated once the organizers give more details.

Can't get over the feels from the hit K-Drama series, Queen of Tears? You're in luck! 🍀 The QUEEN OF TEARS POP-UP STORE is coming to Manila! 🥳



Let's relive the #BaekHong love story with official merch that’ll make your heart skip a beat! 🥹💕 QUEEN OF TEARS POP-UP STORE IN… pic.twitter.com/oBzk6QHjy7 — PULPSpaces+ (@PULPSpaces) August 3, 2024

Queen of Tears follows the tumultuous marriage between conglomerate heiress Hong Hae-in (played by Kim Ji-won) and farmer’s son-turned-lawyer Baek Hyun-woo (played by Kim Soo-hyun).

The series, which premiered in March, achieved the highest viewership rating in the history of South Korean channel tvN. Netflix also reported that Queen of Tears topped the Philippines’ Top 10 TV charts for five weeks and the weekly Global Top 10 list.

Both of its lead stars, Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, held solo fan meetings in the Philippines in June and August, respectively. – Rappler.com