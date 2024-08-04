Series
Series
Korean series

‘Queen of Tears’ pop-up store coming to Manila

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘Queen of Tears’ pop-up store coming to Manila

PULP Spaces' X

Fans of the hit K-drama can visit the pop-up store this August!

MANILA, Philippines – The BaekHong fever is still on! PULP Spaces announced on Saturday, August 3, that a pop-up store based on the hit Korean drama Queen of Tears is coming to Manila. 

The store will be located at the Upper Ground Floor, Atrium, Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City. It will run from August 11 to 18, 10 am to 10 pm. 

As of writing, PULP Spaces has yet to provide information about the types of merchandise that will be available in the pop-up store. This article will be updated once the organizers give more details.

Queen of Tears follows the tumultuous marriage between conglomerate heiress Hong Hae-in (played by Kim Ji-won) and farmer’s son-turned-lawyer Baek Hyun-woo (played by Kim Soo-hyun). 

The series, which premiered in March, achieved the highest viewership rating in the history of South Korean channel tvN. Netflix also reported that Queen of Tears topped the Philippines’ Top 10 TV charts for five weeks and the weekly Global Top 10 list.

Both of its lead stars, Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, held solo fan meetings in the Philippines in June and August, respectively. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!