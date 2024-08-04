‘Queen of Tears’ pop-up store coming to Manila

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The BaekHong fever is still on! PULP Spaces announced on Saturday, August 3, that a pop-up store based on the hit Korean drama Queen of Tears is coming to Manila.
The store will be located at the Upper Ground Floor, Atrium, Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City. It will run from August 11 to 18, 10 am to 10 pm.
As of writing, PULP Spaces has yet to provide information about the types of merchandise that will be available in the pop-up store. This article will be updated once the organizers give more details.
Queen of Tears follows the tumultuous marriage between conglomerate heiress Hong Hae-in (played by Kim Ji-won) and farmer’s son-turned-lawyer Baek Hyun-woo (played by Kim Soo-hyun).
The series, which premiered in March, achieved the highest viewership rating in the history of South Korean channel tvN. Netflix also reported that Queen of Tears topped the Philippines’ Top 10 TV charts for five weeks and the weekly Global Top 10 list.
Both of its lead stars, Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, held solo fan meetings in the Philippines in June and August, respectively. – Rappler.com
