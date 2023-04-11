Fil-Canadian Tyson Venegas advances to Top 24 of ‘American Idol’ season 21

'I have met so many amazing friends and artists on this journey and I can't believe it's not over yet,' says Tyson

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas is still in the running to win American Idol season 21, after he secured a spot in the show’s Top 24.

In its episode aired on Monday, April 10, the reality talent competition show announced its roster of singers advancing to the next stage.

“[Tyson Venegas] got caught up by nerves but the judges still think he could make it far,” a post from the show’s social media accounts read.

The 17-year-old artist also expressed his joy over moving to the next round of the competition.

“So happy to announce I made it to the Top 24. I have met so many amazing friends and artists on this journey and I can’t believe it’s not over yet,” he wrote.

The announcement of the Top 24 came after a series of Hollywood Week rounds, wherein the contestants had to perform solo and duet stages.

In the last round, Venegas paired with fellow Platinum ticket holder Kaylin Hedges to cover Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

Venegas received the season’s first Platinum ticket during the auditions through his soulful rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.”

Prior to American Idol, Tyson also joined the second season of The Voice Teens Philippines. He qualified for the battle round under Team apl.de.ap, but had to leave the competition before the Knockouts. – Rappler.com