WATCH: Tyson Venegas enters Top 10 of ‘American Idol’ season 21 

Tyson performs Stevie Wonder's 'For Once In My Life'

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas continues his journey to international stardom after making it to the next round of the reality competition series American Idol season 21.

On the show’s Monday, May 1 episode, the 17-year-old crooner is seen delivering his own soulful rendition of the classic Stevie Wonder song “For Once In My Life.”

Venegas was one of the contestants included in the Top 10 list posted on the show’s official social media accounts.

“Thank you so so much for your support and votes,” he said in an Instagram post after the live show. “Genuinely here because of you all and I hope you’re enjoying all of our performances!”

Other contestants advancing in the competition include Warren Peay, Zachariah Smith, We Ani, Haven Madison, Oliver Steele, Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, Marybeth Byrd, and Colin Staugh.

Venegas received the season’s first Platinum ticket during the auditions through his cover of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.” His other performances include “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, Bruno Mars’ “It Will Rain,” and “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me” by Elton John. He also performed his original song “180.”

Prior to American Idol, Tyson also joined the second season of The Voice Teens Philippines. He qualified for the battle round under Team apl.de.ap, but had to leave the competition before the Knockouts. – Rappler.com