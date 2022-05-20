WATCH: ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3 trailer is here

Netflix finally releases the show's trailer just in time for its June 22 premiere

The Hargreeves siblings’ long-awaited return is just around the corner as Netflix just dropped the thrilling trailer for season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.

Fans can expect to see an action-packed display of “super sibling rivalry” as the Hargreeves go head to head with the Sparrows after discovering that the Umbrella Academy has transformed into the Sparrow Academy.

The Hargreeves will also work to fight off the dangerous time paradox they created upon arriving home, which Aidan Gallagher’s character Number Five says caused the Kugelblitz to emerge.

“Essentially, we’re screwed,” said Number Five in the trailer.

The hit series’ 10-episode third season is slated for a June 22 premiere on Netflix, nearly two years after season 2 was concluded.

The Netflix series’ first season made its Philippine debut in 2019.

Its diverse cast features Tom Hopper as Luther/Number One, David Castañeda as Number Two/Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Number Three/Allison, Robert Sheehan as Number Four/Claus, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five/Five, Justin H. Min as Number Six/Ben, and Elliot Page as Number Seven/Viktor.

Vanya was renamed Viktor after actor Elliot came out as a non-binary transgender person in late 2020.

The Umbrella Academy was adapted from My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and illustrator Gabriel Bá’s comic book series of the same title. It follows the lives of seven children gifted with superpowers. They are then adopted by billionaire Reginald Hargreeves, who is played by Colm Feore in the series. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.