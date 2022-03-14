‘Umbrella Academy’ season 3 to premiere in June

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix announced that the much-awaited third season of the hit Umbrella Academy is set to premiere on their platform on June 22.

The date announcement video, released on Monday, March 14, teases fans on the highly-anticipated face-off between the Hagreeves gang and the Sparrows. “The sparrows have landed,” Netflix captioned their post.

Besides the teaser, Netflix also revealed the synopsis of the superhero series alongside group photos of the two opposing teams.

“After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy returns home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns,” it said.

did you hear? THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Season 3 is COMING ☂️ June 22, 2022 🐦. take a peek at the synopsis for the new season… pic.twitter.com/Uc6fCXIDQM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 13, 2022

Returning for the third season are main cast members Elliot Page as Vanya, Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher as Five.

Justin H. Min is back, but as the Sparrow version of the character Ben. Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David are also joining the cast.

Umbrella Academy is based on a Dark Horse comic book written by Gerard Way that tells the story of seven children born with different superpowers. They are adopted by eccentric billionaire Reginald Hargreeves (played by Colm Feore), who trains them to save the earth. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

