WATCH: Fil-Canadian Tyson Venegas gets platinum ticket in ‘American Idol’ season 21

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas wowed judges of reality talent competition American Idol, making him the first receiver of the platinum ticket for the show’s 21st season.

In the video released on Monday, February 20, the 17-year-old singer crooned a soulful rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” while playing the piano.

The performance elicited a standing ovation from all three judges of the show: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

Lionel joked that Tyson’s performance was so powerful that it’s hard to believe he’s just a teenager. “He’s claiming to be 17-years-old, but he’s performing like a 45-year-old,” he told Tyson’s mom, Iris.

Iris then shared that one of her son’s first concerts was Lionel’s: “He was inspired by you, and that’s when he learned to sing from his heart and tell stories.”

“We’ve flipped the switch now. I inspired him back then, he just inspired us today. Let me tell you, that performance was spot-on professional,” Lionel replied.

Both Katy and Luke also applauded Tyson’s audition cover, with Katy saying: “You sang notes and runs that I haven’t felt in my body in a long time, and I felt so connected. I felt alive.”

“You are exactly what we look for, what we pray for,” Luke said.

Following his impressive performance, the judges then decided to award Tyson the season’s first-ever platinum ticket, telling him that he’s off to Hollywood.

“[You’re the] only one in all of Las Vegas to receive a platinum ticket, Tyson. You are it,” Katy explained.

In a social media post, Tyson expressed his happiness on the results of his audition. “I hit the jackpot,” he wrote.

The platinum ticket, which was only introduced last year in American Idol in celebration of the show’s 20th anniversary, is only given to one performer in each of the three audition cities.

Platinum ticket holders get to skip the first round of performances during the Hollywood week and be able to watch the performances from the sidelines.

Prior to American Idol, Tyson also joined the second season of The Voice Teens Philippines. He qualified for the battle round under Team apl.de.ap, but had to leave the competition before the Knockouts. – Rappler.com