WATCH: GMA releases full trailer for ‘Maria Clara at Ibarra’ 

MANILA, Philippines – Let’s go back in time…with a twist! GMA Network released on Sunday, September 25, the full trailer for Maria Clara at Ibarra, the historical-fantasy drama series starring Barbie Forteza, Dennis Trillo, and Julie Anne San Jose.

Maria Clara at Ibarra follows Klay (played by Barbie), a Gen Z nursing student who wakes up and finds herself in the world of Jose Rizal’s novels Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo. Barbie’s character was also described as someone who doesn’t care about politics and the current events in the Philippines.

In an interview with 24 Oras, Barbie said that her character will change after being transported back to the Spanish colonization period in the Philippines. “Doon magbabago ‘yung perspective niya sa buhay, ‘yung pagiging Pilipino niya…. ‘Yung pananaw niya sa pag-ibig,” she said. (That’s when her perspective in life changes, how she is as a Filipino…. Even her views on love.)

The 11-minute clip also gives a glimpse into Klay’s interaction with the novels’ characters Crisostomo Ibarra (played by Dennis) and Maria Clara (portrayed by Julie Anne). At one point in the video, Barbie’s Klay claps back at Dennis’ Crisostomo, who made a remark about women not being allowed to earn their degrees. “Intelligence has nothing to do with one’s gender,” Barbie’s character says.

“Ang mga tauhan ng mga nobela ni Jose Rizal, mawiwindang sa pagdating ng isang Gen Z na nursing student sa mundo nila! Sa pagtatagpo ng nakaraan at kasalukuyan, sino sa kanila ang mag-aadjust?” the caption read. (The characters of Jose Rizal’s novels are taken aback with the arrival of a Gen Z nursing student into their world. As the past and future collide, who will adjust?)

The series also stars Tirso Cruz III as Padre Damaso, Manilyn Reynes as Narsing, Juan Rodrigo as Kapitan Tiago, Rocco Nacino as Elias, David Licauco as Fidel, Juancho Triviño as Padre Salvi, Ces Quesada as Tiya Isabel, Dennis Padilla as Mang Adong, Andrea Torres as Sisa, Karenina Haniel as Victoria, Gilleth Sandico as Donya Victorina, and Lou Veloso as Mr. Jose Torres.

Maria Clara at Ibarra is slated for an October 3 premiere. – Rappler.com