WATCH: Part 1 of ‘Money Heist: Korea’ drops new trailer, confirms premiere date

Who's ready for the biggest heist yet? 'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area' is coming to Netflix sooner than you think!

MANILA, Philippines – Who else is hyped for Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area? Netflix has finally announced that the first part of the upcoming thriller series is coming on June 24, and released a new teaser trailer and official poster to boot.

The teaser was posted on Friday, April 29, and shows close-up clips of the traditional Korean Hahoe mask, red jumpsuits, weapons, and finally, a group shot of the unidentified new thieves, wearing the same masks.

Play Video

“A robber who steals petty cash, either gets killed after being chased or ends up in jail. But a robber who steals at a massive scale can change the world and even become a hero,” says an unseen narrator.

The teaser says that this heist will be the “biggest one yet,” and that the public will watch “the greatest show on earth live,” and that “they will root for us.”

The new poster shows the iconic mask, but with blood splatters on one side, signifying that violence and life-threatening events are to be expected.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Part one will have six episodes. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area narrates the story of the genius criminal mastermind Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) as he leads a crew of “top-class thieves” during a heist and hostage crisis in the Korean Peninsula. The Korean cast includes Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo (Berlin), Jeon Jong-seo (Tokyo), Lee Won-jong (Moscow), Kim Ji-hun (Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Park Jung-woo (Rio), Kim Ji-hun (Helsinki), and Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo) as the gang members.

The Task Force team will be played by team leader Kim Yunjin (Seon Woojin) and Kim Sung-o (Cha Moohyuk). Park Myung-hoon (Cho Youngmin) and Lee Joobeen (Youn Misun) play the hostages.

The first teaser was released in January and showed Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) carefully choosing from a wall of unique masks, including the original Salvador Dali mask and a few traditional Korean masks. The clip cuts to black as the Professor reaches out to choose an unidentified mask for the upcoming heist.

Netflix announced in December 2020 that a 12-episode Korean adaptation was in the works. It is directed by The Guest director Kim Hong-sun and written by My Holo Love’s Ryu Yong-jae.

The original Money Heist follows a group of thieves behind elaborate bank robberies, masterminded by the mysterious Professor (Alvaro Morte). Part 1 premiered on Netflix in 2017, and was a hit around the world, becoming Netflix’s most-watched non-English series. Part 4 was released in April 2020, and the fifth and final part premiered in December 2021. – Rappler.com