Filipino act ‘Power Duo’ stuns judges in ‘America’s Got Talent: All Stars’ grand finals 

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino performers made their mark on the global stage once again as dancing act Power Duo impressed judges and viewers during the grand finals of America’s Got Talent: All Stars.

The acrobatic dancing tandem, composed of real-life couple Jervin and Anjanette, performed to “In The Stars” by Benson Boone, as seen in a video uploaded on Tuesday, February 21.

The almost three-minute number featured the couple in a series of breathtaking floor and aerial routines, with a ceiling installation catapulting them into the air to perform more acrobatic stunts. Its ending sequence showed Anjanette letting go of the aerial ribbon mid-air, and falling straight into Jervin’s arms.

Their performance had the audience cheering, and brought judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum to their feet.

“You two were born to do this together. It is so beautiful to watch you two dance. I thought it was fantastic,” Heidi said after the performance.

She also asked the two if getting emotional during their performance was also part of the dance, to which Anjanette replied that they cried while dancing because they’re grateful to be in the finals.

Howie Mandel added, “It’s beautiful to watch, and you made it seem effortless. Best of luck to you.”

Simon applauded the couple for their performance, adding that they continue to raise the bar as the competition advances.

“I think on a show like this, you gotta be good. You gotta be better than you were when we first saw you. And you gotta be likable. And you achieved all three. I’m really happy for you. The pressure is really on tonight, but you did it really brilliantly,” he said.

Power Duo secured a spot in the grand finals in January, when they won the super fans vote.

They’re competing with 10 other acts, including Detroit Youth Choir, Aidan Bryant, Light Balance Kids, and The Bello Sisters, among others. The winner will be announced on February 27.

Power Duo won the fifth season of Pilipinas Got Talent in 2016. In 2019, they joined Asia’s Got Talent, and finished in the Top 3. – Rappler.com