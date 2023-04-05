WATCH: Fil-Canadian Tyson Venegas gives ‘American Idol’ judges ‘chills’ with duet cover

Tyson teams up with fellow Platinum ticket holder Kaylin Hedges to cover Queen's 'Don't Stop Me Now'

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas continued his incredible run in American Idol season 21, stunning judges during the reality talent competition’s Hollywood Week Duets Round.

Venegas, who received the season’s first Platinum ticket during the audition phase, partnered with fellow Platinum ticket holder Kaylin Hedges to cover Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

#HollywoodWeek continues RIGHT NOW on @AmericanIdol with #Duets! 📺 Don't miss my partner and I slaying it on stage! pic.twitter.com/WuzcVAv8VQ — Tyson Venegas (@tysonvenegas) April 4, 2023

As seen in the episode released on Tuesday, April 4, Venegas and Hedges’ incredible duet left judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie visibly awestruck, with Bryan and Perry even taking to social media to show that they got goosebumps from the performance.

Bryan described the two singers as “showstoppers” and said that they gave them “full body chills.” Perry also joked that she diagnosed herself on Web MD for the “good sangin’.”

The duets round served as both Venegas and Hedges’ first performance in the series following their audition numbers since, as both Platinum ticket holders, they sit out the solo round of competition during Hollywood Week.

Venegas delivered a soulful rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” during the auditions.

Prior to American Idol, Tyson also joined the second season of The Voice Teens Philippines. He qualified for the battle round under Team apl.de.ap, but had to leave the competition before the Knockouts. – Rappler.com