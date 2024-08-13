Rachael Lillis, original voice actor for Pokémon’s Jessie and Misty, dies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Rachael Lillis, who was the original English voice for iconic Pokémon characters Jessie and Misty, died on Saturday, August 10. Her sister Laurie Orr announced her death on a GoFundMe page to support her medical bills on Monday, August 12.

“It was just this past week that she was starting to decline. This was unexpected and we are completely grief-stricken. We ask for peace, for now, as her family grieves this loss,” Laurie said.

Lillis had been fighting breast cancer, with the disease spreading to her spine. She had been unable to walk due to her condition, and had been in a nursing home since January.

The proceeds of the GoFundMe fundraiser will be used to cover Lillis’ medical bills, memorial service, and for donations in her name to combat cancer.

Veronica Taylor, the original English voice actress for Ash Ketchum, paid tribute to Lillis as an “extraordinary talent” in an X post.

“She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills,” Taylor added.

We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills. #RachaelLillis pic.twitter.com/XOjFqY0C1L — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) August 12, 2024

The Pokémon Company also said that it is “saddened to hear about the passing of Rachael Lillis.”

“Her performance in the Pokémon animated series will be cherished by the many fans who grew up with the characters she brought to life with her special talent.”

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rachael Lillis. Her performance in the Pokémon animated series will be cherished by the many fans who grew up with the characters she brought to life with her special talent.



She will be remembered for generations to come, and… — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 12, 2024

According to her IMDB page, Lillis voiced for 423 episodes of the Pokémon series from 1997 to 2015. She voiced other characters in the series such as Jigglypuff and Veilstone City gym leader Maylene.

She also voiced for other shows such as Hunter x Hunter and Winx Club. – Rappler.com