‘White Lotus’ season 3 is heading to Thailand – reports

The upcoming season of 'The White Lotus' will focus on death and spirituality

MANILA, Philippines – The next stop on the White Lotus train is hitting closer to home for Filipino viewers – apparently, the third season of the hit series will be filmed in Thailand.

Multiple sources confirmed the news to Variety, which also reported that the upcoming season could be filmed at one of the four resorts of Four Seasons in Thailand. The first two seasons of the show were filmed at the luxury hotel chain’s properties in Hawaii and Italy.

While HBO has yet to make an official announcement, series creator Mike White previously said he is thinking about setting the next season in Asia. He also said it would be a satirical take on death, Eastern religion, and spirituality.

The White Lotus first premiered in July 2021. It follows the dysfunctional guests and staff at the fictional White Lotus hotel chain. The first season, set in Hawaii, made a commentary on the race and class divide, while the second season, set in Sicily, focused on the intricacies of love and sex.

Since its premiere, the show has received several awards, including Emmy and Golden Globes honors. – Rappler.com