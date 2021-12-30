[Only IN Hollywood] Will ‘Squid Game’ actors win Golden Globes in 2022?

If both Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley triumph in their respective categories, it will be a historic mother-daughter win at the Globes

LOS ANGELES, USA – Happy New Year! May 2022 be a better, safer year for us all.

Will Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, O Yeong-su, or both win their first Golden Globe trophies on their first nominations?

At 77, Yeong-su is the most senior actor nominee in the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, which will be announced on January 7. He and Jung-jae are among a bumper crop of 17 first-time nominees in television.

SQUID GAME. Will Squid Game’s O Yeong-su (left) or Lee Jung-jae (right) or both win their first Golden Globe trophies on their first nominations? Courtesy of Netflix.

With 12 freshman actor nominees in film and 17 actors in TV, the total Golden Globe first-time actor nominees in the “class” of 2022 is 29. How many will also emerge as first-time winners?

Will a real-life mother (Andie MacDowell) and daughter (Margaret Qualley) duo, who also play as such in Maid and are nominated in separate categories, both win?

Will Steve Martin, at 76, and after six nominations, cinch his first Golden Globe?

Will Jennifer Aniston win her second Globe?

These and more questions will be answered when the Golden Globes, voted on and presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are revealed in January.

Following my column last week on the numbers trivia of the Golden Globe film actor and director nominees, I am highlighting this time the television actor nominees.

Best actress in a television series – drama

After two nods for Orange Is the New Black, Uzo Aduba is up again for a Golden Globe, this time for playing a therapist coping with her own mental health in In Treatment.

Jennifer Aniston, whose last Globes win was for Friends in 2003, is in the running again for The Morning Show. It’s Aniston’s fifth citation.

JEN. Jennifer Aniston, whose last Globes win was for Friends in 2003, is in the running again for The Morning Show. Courtesy of Apple TV+

As a high-powered lawyer, Christine Baranski puts up The Good Fight in her third nod, following two for Cybill.

Already a one-time winner for The Handmaid’s Tale, Elizabeth Moss is nominated again for the third time as the enslaved June/Offred. Her other two previous nods were for Top of the Lake and Mad Men.

Pioneering transgender actress Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez, the lone first-time nominee in this group, bids for her first Golden Globe. Rodriguez’s ticket is her portrayal of “house mother” Bianca Rodriguez in Pose.

Best actor in a television series – drama

Will Brian Cox win his second Globe as ruthless media mogul and family patriarch Logan Roy in Succession? Cox is a three-time nominee, with his first nod for Nuremberg.

As Seong Gi-hun, a debt-ridden gambling addict trying to support himself and his daughter, who joins a deadly survival contest in Squid Game, Lee Jung-jae is a contender for his first Globe. A popular actor in his native South Korea, Jung-jae has become internationally known as well thanks to his worldwide hit show.

Will the third time be the charm for Billy Porter? The actor’s performance as Pray Tell, the ballroom emcee in Pose, earned him nominations in 2019, 2020, and 2022.

POSE. Both Billy Porter and Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez are nominated for ‘Pose’ in the Golden Globe Awards. Courtesy of FX Networks.

Jeremy Strong (Succession) and Omar Sy (Lupin) are the other two Globes freshmen in this field. Strong was cited for his performance as Kendall, the prodigal son in the Roy family, while Sy got the nod as gentleman thief Assane Diop.

Best actress in a television series – musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder cinched her first crack at a Golden Globe as Ava, a Gen Z comedy writer working for a veteran Las Vegas comedienne in Hacks.

At 23, Elle Fanning is the youngest of the TV actor nominees. She received her second consecutive Golden Globe nomination in this category for her take on Catherine the Great in the satirical comedy, The Great.

The third time might also be the charm for Issa Rae, who was cited for her Issa Dee, a liaison for a non-profit youth organization, in Insecure.

Tracee Ellis Ross, who won in her first nomination as Rainbow Johnson, a doctor, wife, and mother in Black-ish, is back with her second nod for the role.

For her Deborah Vance, a veteran stand-up comedian said to be inspired by Joan Rivers in Hacks, Jean Smart earned her first-time citation.

Best actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson is also a third-time nominee for the same role, Dre Johnson, a husband, advertising executive and narrator, in Black-ish.

As Emperor Peter III in The Great, Nicholas Hoult bagged his second consecutive citation.

At 76, Steve Martin collected his first Globe nomination in television, courtesy of his Charles-Haden Savage, a TV star in the ’80s who is part of a trio of aspiring sleuths trying to solve a homicide, in Only Murders in the Building. It’s the veteran’s sixth nod, after five citations for movie performances.

Martin’s co-star, Martin Short, landed a nomination for the same show. It’s the 71-year-old actor’s first Globes nod.

Jason Sudeikis is cited again for his college football coach portrayal in Ted Lasso, for which he won last year and memorably wore a hoodie from his sister’s dance studio in his acceptance speech.

Best actress in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Jessica Chastain has the honor this year of being the only double actor nominee, being cited for the TV mini-series, Scenes from a Marriage, and for the film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

She’s also a first-time nominee in television for Scenes from a Marriage, where she plays the wife in a troubled relationship. The actress’ previous five nominations were for her film performances.

For playing Aretha Franklin in Genius, Cynthia Erivo earned her third Globe citation. Erivo was previously nominated for portraying another real-life figure, Harriet Tubman, in Harriet. She has a third nomination for best original song, Stand Up, also for Harriet, which she shared with Joshuah Brian Campbell.

Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s GENIUS: ARETHA. (National Geographic/Richard DuCree)

Two contenders in this category are first-time nominees:

Elizabeth Olsen for her breakthrough performance as Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision; and Margaret Qualley as a house cleaner who aspires to be a writer in Maid.

With three wins and 12 nominations in both film and television, Kate Winslet is the most honored by the Golden Globes among the TV actor nominees. She has a chance to gain a fourth Globe for her delineation of a small town detective in Mare of Easttown.

KATE. With three wins and 12 nominations in both film and television, Kate Winslet – nominated for ‘Mare of Easttown’ – is the most honored by the Golden Globes among the TV actor nominees. Courtesy of HBO.



Best actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Paul Bettany is noted for his serious dramatic roles but it took a red-skinned android, Vision, in a sitcom-type TV mini-series, WandaVision, for him to earn his first Golden Globe nomination.

WANDAVISION. Both Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are Globes freshmen nominees for ‘WandaVision.’ Courtesy of Marvel Studios.

As the other half of a couple struggling with the growing strains of their relationship in Scenes from a Marriage, Oscar Isaac is vying for his second Globe. He has three nominations so far.

Six years since romping off with a Globe for Birdman, Michael Keaton is a contender again, this time for his turn as a doctor in a small town at the onset of the opioid epidemic in Dopesick. It’s Keaton’s third nod.

Ewan McGregor’s turn as the iconic titular fashion designer in the ’70s and ’80s in Halston scored the actor his fourth citation. McGregor has won a Globe for Fargo.

Nominated last year in film for The Mauritanian, Tahar Rahim is in the running again this year for his portrayal of a real-life French murderer in TV’s The Serpent.

Best supporting actress on television

Jennifer Coolidge’s performance as a resort guest who is mourning the passing of her mother in The White Lotus scored the actress her first Globe nod.

As an opioid-addicted coal miner in Dopesick, Kaitlyn Dever received her second Globe citation.

Andie MacDowell snagged her first nod for television as a mother with undiagnosed bipolar disorder in Maid. She and the cast of Short Cuts won a special award from the Globes in 1994. The actress has been nominated four times.

If both MacDowell and Qualley triumph in their respective categories, it will be a historic mother-daughter win at the Globes.

MAID. Will a mother (Andie MacDowell, left) and daughter (Margaret Qualley) in real life, who play as such in Maid and are nominated in separate categories, both win? Courtesy of Netflix.

The remaining best supporting actress – TV contenders are first-timers: Sarah Snook as a shrewd heiress in Succession and Hannah Waddington as a soccer team owner in Ted Lasso.

Best supporting actor on television

Interestingly, four of the supporting actor contenders are Globe freshmen nominees: Billy Crudup as a network executive in The Morning Show; Mark Duplass as a producer also in The Morning Show; Brett Goldstein as an aging soccer player in Ted Lasso; and O Yeung-su, the elderly underdog player in Squid Game.

While Yeong-su is a respected stage actor in his native South Korea, his Globe nod is his first ever nomination in a major awards show.

Kieran Culkin is the “veteran” nominee in this group, having earned three citations as the youngest scion in Succession and one for the film, Igby Goes Down.

Who among these nominees will win Golden Globes? Find out on January 9. – Rappler.com