‘Wowowin’ ends GMA Network run on February 11

The show's end comes as host Willie Revillame's contract with GMA Network expires

MANILA, Philippines – Popular variety show Wowowin is ending its run on GMA Network as host Willie Revillame’s contract with the media company expires.

In a statement on Saturday, February 5, GMA said that the show will air until next Friday, February 11, while Willie’s contract expires on February 15.

It is unclear whether the show will continue on another network.

Wowowin premiered on GMA in May 2015. It has become known for its various game segments and generous cash prizes.

The show’s “Bigyan ng Jacket ‘Yan” segment – where contestants have to answer simple trivia questions – has become a meme. – Rappler.com